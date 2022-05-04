ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Cattlemen Joins Environmental Policy Organization

 2 days ago

The Minnesota State Cattlemen Association has joined the ranks of a climate policy organization to be part of the discussion regarding climate and environmental issues. Rural Investment to Protect our Environment or RIPE is...

Nature.com

Mycoprotein produced in cell culture has environmental benefits over beef

Would environmental damage be reduced by replacing beef with mycoprotein produced in cell culture? Modelling shows that this change could greatly cut global deforestation, pasture area and greenhouse-gas emissions. Hanna L. Tuomisto ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-5971-8354 0. Hanna L. Tuomisto is in the Department of Agricultural Sciences, University of Helsinki, PO Box...
eenews.net

Manchin open to methane fee in climate, energy talks

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin expressed optimism yesterday that a fee on methane emissions could be part of a bipartisan climate and energy package currently being negotiated behind closed doors. But the West Virginia Democrat said certain conditions would need to be met — namely, that pipelines...
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
WDTN

Company to turn cow poop into gas for vehicles

On Tuesday, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Strategic Fund Board approved the first procedural step for BerQ US Investments, LLC, to seek up to $165 million in private activity bond financing to help cover the cost of buying and installing equipment that will create compressed natural gas from farm manure.
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
Reason.com

How a Tiny Solar Company in California Might Convince Biden To Sabotage America's Whole Solar Industry

A tiny solar panel manufacturing firm with outsized political clout is poised to wreak havoc on the entire American solar energy industry. And the White House, which at least theoretically supports expanding America's green energy industries, might just go along with the madness. It's a tricky situation for President Joe Biden to navigate, one that requires choosing between two of his top policy priorities: industrial protectionism and combatting climate change.
The Independent

California runs on 100 per cent clean energy for the first time

Clean energy powered 100 per cent of California’s electricity demand on Saturday – a first for the state, according to an environmental group. Much of the renewable power came from vast solar farms, south of Los Angeles.The milestone, set on 30 April, was celebrated by environmental groups. “California busts past 100% on this historic day for clean energy!” tweeted Dan Jacobson, co-founder of the activist thinktank EcoEquity. Daniel M Kammen, a professor of energy at UC Berkeley, also wrote: “California achieved 100% renewable energy today. Very clear we can achieve clean energy everyday before 2030 if we cut the...
Futurity

Intense tillage on US farm fields boosts greenhouse emissions

A growing trend in tillage intensity in US corn and soybean production in recent years has led to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions from agricultural fields, a new study finds. The study drew on years of survey data that asked thousands of US farmers about their tillage practices. The...
Grist

California’s grid just keeps getting greener

It’s Wednesday, May 4, and California is edging toward 100 percent renewable electricity. California logged a clean energy milestone last weekend. For a brief period on Saturday afternoon, renewable sources provided nearly all of California’s power: Wind, solar, and other emissions-free technologies met a record 99.87 percent of California’s total 18.7 gigawatts of energy demand, according to a spokesperson for California Independent System Operator, the nonprofit group known as CAISO that oversees the Golden State’s power grid.
Washington Examiner

Proposed Energy Department efficiency rule targets water heaters used by restaurants

The Department of Energy is proposing tighter regulations on gas-fired water heaters used in restaurants and hotels in a bid to save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. DOE's proposed rule would require manufacturers to build more efficient commercial water heaters and effectively eliminate non-condensing technology in the products, which...
The Independent

California prepares for energy shortfalls in hot, dry summer

California likely will have an energy shortfall equivalent to what it takes to power about 1.3 million homes when use is at its peak during the hot and dry summer months, state officials said Friday. Threats from drought, extreme heat and wildfires, plus supply chain and regulatory issues hampering the solar industry will create challenges for energy reliability this summer and in the coming years, the officials said. They represented the California Public Utilities Commission, the California Energy Commission, and the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's energy grid.State models assume the state will have 1,700 fewer...
Salon

Climate groups put a monetary number to inaction

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A coalition of advocacy organizations demanding bold steps by the U.S. government to combat the climate emergency launched an online ticker Thursday that shows "the cost of inaction."
POLITICO

Solar's big chill boosts coal

CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF COAL PLANTS — The tension between reliance on Chinese imports and reducing domestic emissions just got thicker. An Indiana utility said this week that it would delay retiring a coal-fired power plant for two years because of the Commerce Department's investigation. Chinese companies are being accused of circumventing steep tariffs by shifting production of solar panels to countries in Southeast Asia where the duties don't apply.

