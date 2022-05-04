ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Governor Speaks About Efforts To Secure E-15 Year Round

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week the governors from eight different Midwest states had sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency formally requesting to have E-15 ethanol blend gasoline be offered all year round. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says...

Politics
