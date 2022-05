DAYTONA BEACH — Should the city have given P&S Paving nearly two more years to keep digging dirt on city land and hauling it off to paying customers?. An agreement struck three and a half years ago required P&S to wrap up its digging early next month, but the company said the COVID pandemic put it way behind where it expected to be by now with collecting dirt from a huge piece of city property near First Step Shelter.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO