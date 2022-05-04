Lord Alan Sugar calls Real Housewives of Melbourne star Gamble Breaux a 'hot mess' in new trailer for Celebrity Apprentice Australia

Gamble Breaux is set to cause a ruckus on the new season of Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

In a new trailer for the reality TV hit, The Real Housewives of Melbourne star is seen getting up to all types of mischief with Lord Allan Sugar flummoxed by her outrageous behaviour.

In one scene, Gamble, 49, merrily chases furniture careening down a hill in a '60s inspired shift dress.

Incoming: Gamble Breaux is set to cause a ruckus on the new season of The Celebrity Apprentice Australia. In a new trailer for the reality TV hit, The Real Housewives of Melbourne star is seen getting up to all types of mischief

In another, the blonde bombshell slips into Kath Day-Knight drag, the iconic character from Kath & Kim made famous by Jane Turner, with the resemblance uncanny.

At one stage it appears too much for Lord Sugar to bear when he labels the loveable larrikin a 'hot mess'.

'She needs to focus,' he says in the colourful footage, clearly shocked by her antics.

It appears to be a problem Gamble is aware of - and she's not prepared to budge an inch.

Later in the teaser, she's seen proudly saying in an interview, 'I contributed nothing to this task'.

Hurry: In one scene, Gamble, 49, is seen merrily chasing furniture down a hill in a '60s inspired shift dress

Look at me! In another, the blonde bombshell slips into Kath Day-Knight drag, the iconic character from Kath & Kim made famous by Jane Turner, with the resemblance uncanny

Not happy: At one stage it appears too much for Lord Sugar to bear when he labels the lovable larrikin a 'hot mess'

Advice: 'She needs to focus,' says Lord Sugar in the colourful footage

Having fun: It appears to be a problem Gamble is aware of - and she's not prepared to budge an inch. Later in the teaser, she proudly says in an interview, 'I contributed nothing to this task'

Last month, Channel Nine released an extended trailer revealing the contestants set to appear on this year's season of the show.

The preview showed billionaire Lord Sugar towering over the celebrities as they appeared from behind skyscrapers and their names flashed up onscreen.

Stars set to appear on the upcoming series include Turia Pitt, Bronte Campbell, Jodi Gordon and Benji Marshall.

Coming soon: A MAFS contestant, a pop star, an Olympic swimmer and a renowned television presenter are among the line-up on this year's season of Celebrity Apprentice Australia

They will be joined by MAFS bride Beck Zemek, Vince Colosimo, Samantha Jade and Darren McMullen.

Social Media star Carla from Bankstown will also join the motley crew, along with comedian Jean Kitson and international model Jarrod Scott.

Celebrity Apprentice is coming soon to Channel Nine

Celebrity Apprentice 2022 stars

Turia Pitt — Author and motivational speaker

Will and Woody — National hosts of Australia's No. 1 Drive radio show

Bronte Campbell — Olympic gold medallist and world champion swimmer

Jodi Gordon — Actress, model and Australian sweetheart

Benji Marshall — Rugby league great and Wests Tigers legend

Gamble Breaux — Real Housewives of Melbourne star

Beck Zemek — Married At First Sight's most controversial bride

Vince Colosimo — Hollywood actor and Australian Film Institute award winner

Samantha Jade — Winner of The X Factor and singer-songwriter

Jean Kittson — Australian comedian and author

Darren McMullen — Renowned television presenter and actor

Jarrod Scott — International supermodel

Carla from Bankstown — Social media star

Ronnie Caceres —The Block contestant

Eloni Vunakece — Two-time Australian Ninja Warrior semi-finalist