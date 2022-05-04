Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 03:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Inland Manatee; Inland Sarasota Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Hardee, southeastern Manatee, DeSoto and Sarasota Counties through 915 AM EDT At 816 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles east of Arcadia to 7 miles south of Gulf Gate Estates. Movement was east southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include North Port, Sarasota, Arcadia, Sarasota Springs, South Gate Ridge, Lake Sarasota, Southgate, Gulf Gate Estates, Southeast Arcadia, Myakka River State Park, Ridge Wood Heights, Myakka City, South Sarasota, Sweetwater, Nocatee, Vamo, Limestone, Brownville, Oscar Scherer State Park and Warm Mineral Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
