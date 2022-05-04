Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 07:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 05:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued this evening at 715 PM EDT. Target Area: Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Muskingum River At Beverly affecting Washington County. For the Muskingum River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Muskingum River At Beverly. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Low areas, and farmland, camps, and a few homes are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 28.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this morning to 30.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening to 26.4 feet and begin rising again early Monday afternoon. It will rise to 26.7 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.9 feet on 02/07/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO