Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 06:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Monroe; Noble FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following counties, Monroe and Noble. Portions of northern West Virginia, including the following county, Wetzel. * WHEN...Until 200 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 707 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.4 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Woodsfield, Caldwell, Dudley, Sardis, Clarington, Belle Valley, Lewisville, Dexter City, Cameron, Antioch, Stafford, Graysville, Harriettsville, Rinard Mills and Laings. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
