Click here to read the full article. Future’s ninth studio album, I Never Liked You, has arrived — and with its release, the rapper dropped a video for his latest collaboration with Kanye West, “Keep It Burnin.” In the new Rick Nyce-directed video, the two appear in a darkly-lit area, with the whole visual shot in a circular frame. The two rappers trade verses throughout, reflecting on their respective journeys from where they came. “Cross me so much, I got nails in my hand,” West sings. “City on fire.” “Seen too much violence, done seen too much death,” Future later raps. “Bodies...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO