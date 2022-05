FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY IN EFFECT THROUGH TOMORROW AS A STRONG COLD FRONT BRINGS THE CHANCE FOR MORE SEVERE WEATHER ACROSS THE MIDSTATE. This evening will be much quieter until the next round of showers and thunderstorms moves in. A cold front will slide in overnight, ushering in that next round. Any one of those storms could be strong to severe. Main threat would be damaging wind gusts, they could also produce hail. Overnight temperatures fall back into the mid 60s.

