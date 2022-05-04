Run your RFP for free with MVMNT

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jack Glenn
Cover picture for the articleNow is the time for shippers to run or rerun their annual RFPs as spot market rates continue to fall toward or below contract rates. “Freight volumes typically begin to trend upward in the spring compared to the winter, but that’s something that we haven’t seen this year,” said Michael Colin,...

The trucking bloodbath isn’t coming for everyone

Brad Pinchuk, the president of Hirschbach Motor Lines, has seen those headlines about a trucking recession, also called the “trucking bloodbath.” An important spot rate benchmark, the Truckstop.com 7 Day Van Rate Per Mile, has sunk by 22% from the beginning of the year to April 17. But...
Live demo preview: Emerge Dynamic RFP, making procurement just a click away

A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas on May 9-10 will be the seven-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos. Emerge is showcasing its Freight Procurement Platform as it seeks to transform the $800 billion freight...
Large truckload carriers say recent downturn not hurting them

While a host of unfavorable freight data points appeared by the end of the first quarter, with trend lines declining further to start the second quarter, many executives at the nation’s largest trucking companies are presenting a much rosier outlook than the data suggests. During the first-quarter earnings season, management teams from publicly traded carriers acknowledged softness in the spot truckload market but said the loosening in capacity won’t likely hurt them.
State of small trucking

SmartHop CEO and co-founder Guillermo Garcia shares the results of his company’s report on ‘The State of Independent Truckers and Small Fleets.”. Tom Zeis, Partner at Port X Logistics shares how drayage has now become an integral part of the supply chain and how tech is being used to fix a broken system.
Echo adds expedited LTL, temperature-controlled warehouses in latest deal

Echo Global Logistics announced Thursday it has entered an agreement to acquire cold chain and less-than-truckload transportation provider Roadtex Transportation. Somerset, New Jersey-based Roadtex operates a network of 32 cold storage facilities, providing expedited, temperature-controlled LTL transportation. The company’s food-grade cross-docking terminals also offer contract logistics services. The Roadtex network provides one-day service to 85% of the U.S. population. Its primary customers operate in the confectionery, food, nutrition and pharmaceutical industries.
After March decline, truck transportation jobs up sharply in April

Truck transportation jobs in the U.S. rose by an amount in April that had not been seen in nine years. After the March report showed a drop in jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis compared to February, the first decline since truck transportation employment began to climb out of the hole created in April 2020, there was some concern those figures might be an early harbinger of a weakening freight sector.
Chip shortage fears chill Class 8 truck orders in April

Class 8 truck orders fell to their lowest level in seven months in April. Manufacturers, wary about ongoing supply chain disruptions, held off accepting bookings as they fret over how many trucks they can deliver in 2023. On a preliminary basis, truck makers accepted 15,400 to 15,800 new orders. That’s...
Volvo, DHL get ready for hub-to-hub autonomous trucking

Volvo Autonomous Solutions (VAS) will work with logistics provider DHL Supply Chain on hub-to-hub autonomous freight hauling, joining a rush of fleets and autonomous startups envisioning the future road without human drivers. The key detail missing is when the program starts. VAS said that would come later. Volvo VNL long-haul...
Atlas Air profits in Q1 from supply chain snarls, long-term contracts

Higher yields and long-term contracts powered Atlas Air Worldwide to record first-quarter revenue of $1.04 billion and adjusted net income of $88.8 million amid mixed signs of softening in the global air cargo market. Revenue was 20% higher than a year ago and it was the third consecutive quarter for Atlas with revenue above $1 billion.
Yellow Corp. tells Teamsters it will close 9 terminals as part of restructuring

According to two change of operations requests, less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. has begun the process of consolidating terminals in its Western network. The company seeks to consolidate 20 YRC Freight and Reddaway facilities and close nine. An accompanying letter to the Teamsters and its negotiating group is asking for a...
US Postal Service parcel volumes fell in Q2

The U.S. Postal Service late Thursday reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter results that included a decline in shipping and parcel volume as the pandemic-driven surge in online ordering continued to recede. Shipping and parcel revenue came in at $7.87 billion, slightly above the same period a year ago. Volumes fell to...
XPO Logistics holds off on emission-reduction target

XPO Logistics has created an environmental, social and governance committee but has not yet set an emission-reduction target, according to a report released Wednesday. Taking actions to improve ESG metrics is becoming increasingly important to freight and supply chain companies. XPO’s diversity, equity and inclusion and environmental efforts were shared in its fourth sustainability report.
Sourcing Journal

Some Retailers Pay Big Bucks So Goods Ship First

Click here to read the full article. As steep freight rates and supply chain backlogs stymie retailers, some might revert to ponying up for premium service. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGoBolt 'Actively Growing' US Warehouse NetworkPort of Long Beach's Mario Cordero on Sustainability, Rail, China LockdownsFMC Chair Seeks Bigger Budget Amid Increased Shipper Complaints, Legal ActionsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
DoorDash is still dominating the food delivery wars

DoorDash continues to dominate food and convenience delivery. Despite major investments in expanding the business into categories like grocery and alcohol, as well as into new countries, the third-party delivery app’s revenue continued to grow as it posted all-time highs in marketplace gross order value (GOV), monthly active users (MAUs), average order frequency and users of DashPass, its delivery subscription offering.
Fleets burdened with wasted miles can find relief through predictive weather systems

The struggle to minimize empty miles has been a well-known thorn in the side of carriers of all sizes for decades. But Tomorrow.io is bringing perspective to the lower-profile adjacent problem of wasted miles. Despite having different causes, wasted miles result in the same economic repercussions as empty miles. “Empty...
Uber Eats and delivery business continue to rake in profits

Uber’s delivery business continues to deliver profits. The ride-hailing, food-delivering, freight-hauling superapp reported Q1 2022 earnings before the bell Wednesday, and in what was a strong quarter overall, Uber Eats and the company’s growing suite of delivery offerings again played a key role, posting all-time highs in both gross bookings and active merchants.
Unrisky business: Carrier monitoring software hopes to reduce legal perils

Routinely, brokerage carrier sales and operations teams work to eliminate potential risks when choosing transportation partners for the brokerage’s shipper clients. These decisions, which call for manual review of carrier specifics, often must be made in less time than it takes to brush one’s teeth in the morning.
Live demo preview: Data just Zuum’s through the network

Software integration is key to most successful shipper and broker relationships. However the gaps in the integration of two separate companies’ software are quite large. Full integration for a shipper’s entire order processing system flowing through all the way to the carrier’s bill of lading is rare if not impossible to attain. Constant workarounds and manual processes to allow automated processes to work hinder improvements and efficient work processes.
Trimble hits record revenue in 1st quarter of $994M

Trimble Inc. reported Thursday record first-quarter revenue of $994 million, a 12% year-over-year increase. Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) reported a 2% increase in transportation revenue year-over-year to nearly $159 million in the first quarter after a 3% year-over-year slump during the fourth quarter of 2021 due to supply chain disruptions. “We...
