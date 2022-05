Happy 63rd birthday to Randy Travis! The singer was born on this day (May 4) in 1959, at Memorial Hospital in Monroe, N.C. Travis was born Randy Bruce Traywick, the second of six children to Harold and Bobbie Traywick. Influenced by his father, who listened to country music, Travis and his brother Ricky performed around town as the Traywick Brothers. But in spite of their early popularity, the siblings often stayed on the wrong side of the law: Ricky Traywick spent time in jail for a car chase, while Travis was repeatedly arrested for numerous offenses.

