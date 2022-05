Greene County Commissioner of the Revenue Larry Vernon Snow has pleaded guilty to attempted witness tampering in federal court, and has resigned from his elected position. The charges against Snow, 73, who had served as Commissioner of the Revenue in Greene County since 1987, stem from the 2017 arrest of his son, Bryant Austin Snow, 33, on two state drug charges in 2017. Those charges came from the use by law enforcement of a confidential informant who purchased meth and heroin from Bryant Snow, who pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of meth in Greene County in 2018.

GREENE COUNTY, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO