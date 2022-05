They say that it’s better to be lucky than to be good. In the month of April, the Chicago White Sox were neither of those things. At the time of writing, they sit third in their division with an 8–13 record and one win in their last nine games against divisional opponents. The Sox went on a run of eight straight losses near the end of April, highlighted by an unlucky and unproductive offense, a series of injuries to key players, and some serious pitching liabilities. Let’s talk about it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO