The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are two games into their second round series thus far, and it is still anybody’s to take, as it is tied up 1-1. The series has been predicated on defense. Both the Bucks and Celtics have felt the wrath of the other’s elite defense, as neither team has cracked 110 points in two games. The most recent game of the series saw the Celtics ride a white-hot first half from 3-point land into a comfortable 109-86 win. As the series shifts back to Milwaukee, here are three adjustments the Bucks should make to regain the upper hand.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO