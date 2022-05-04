ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry voters reject spending plan

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
Coventry Town Manager's Office via Facebook

COVENTRY — About 22% of the town’s voters rejected the Town Council’s adopted $44.2 million combined town and school budget by a vote of 1,110 to 772 at Tuesday’s referendum, according to official results from the Town Clerk’s office.

WHAT: The Town Council’s adopted $44.2 million budget was rejected by Coventry voters 1,110 to 772 in Tuesday’s referendum.

NEXT: The Town Council and Board of Education will revise the budget to lower the spending increase. It will then go to a special budget meeting for public comment, and a second referendum.

The budget had included a 4.28% spending increase and a proposed tax rate of 31.99 mills to fund it, up from the current rate of 31.15 mills. Under this proposed budget, $28.9 million would have gone to the Board of Education, a 2.2% spending increase from this year.

The Town Council will now be tasked with revisiting the proposed budget and determining where adjustments could be made to reduce the spending increase, Town Council Chairwoman Lisa Thomas said Tuesday night.

