Tigard-Tualatin students, parents ready for Walk+Roll to School Day

By Emily Burris
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of Tigard-Tualatin students and parents are getting ready to take to the streets to celebrate Walk+Roll to School Day!

It’s a apart of Tigard’s Move-4-May Challenge, which is all about having fun while being active outside. Walk-and-bike-to-school activities encourage families to participate in healthy and active transportation.

The Safe Routes to School program improves safety for all pedestrians and bicyclists in the community by reducing traffic congestion and motor vehicle emissions while increasing opportunities to be more physically active and connect with neighbors.

The district’s Safe Routes to School program coordinator Hendrik Broekelschen shared more.

To learn more about the city’s Safe Routes to School program and activities to promote walking and biking activities visit the city’s website here .

