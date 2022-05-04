ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man lights Molotov cocktail, throws it through Detroit gas station door

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zwoeq_0fSjCzeO00

DETROIT — Detroit Police Department have released some surveillance video on Facebook that shows a man allegedly walking up to a gas station, throwing a Molotov cocktail inside, and running from the scene.

Police are trying to identify a man they believe is connected to the suspected arson at a gas station in the 10800 Block of West 7 Mile Road in Detroit on April 29 around 5:30 a.m.

WDIV reports that the man seen on camera fled south of Meyers Road after throwing the Molotov cocktail inside. Fortunately, there was minimal damage to the gas station. A person inside the gas station did report that their clothing caught fire but no other injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding the arson investigation, Detroit Police Department ask that you send a tip to www.detroitrewards.tv or call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit a 313-596-2940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP if you would like to be anonymous.

