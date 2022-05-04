ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

These Retailers Just Inked Deals At Bergen Town Center Amid Renovations

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1koJqP_0fSjBP2900
Bergen Town Center Photo Credit: Urban Edge Properties

Kohl's is among one of the new tenants coming to Paramus' Bergen Town Center, currently undergoing renovations.

The department store will be relocating from its current location across the street, and occupying a prime position facing Route 4, Urban Edge Properties announced.

Hackensack Meridian Health, the largest health provider in New Jersey, will establish a significant presence at the property with an 80,000-square-foot new state-of-the-art medical office facility.

Chick’n Cone and Ani Ramen will join the mall's dining line-up while V/O Med Spa brings a high-quality beauty services brand to the mix. Pandora Jewelry will also be opening at the mall.

"In anticipation of these new arrivals, Bergen Town Center is also undergoing renovations to improve walkability, navigation and access to fresh air and light for shoppers," UEP said.

Chick’n Cone’s first location in New Jersey brings the much anticipated fast-casual restaurant’s super-popular chicken-filled waffle cones. Ani Ramen is a fast-growing local favorite and draws a cult following serving several iterations of ramen, along with appetizers like bao buns and chicken karaage.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Donuts Facing Another Lawsuit From Customer: Report

Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
LAW
Sourcing Journal

Walmart, Kmart Close Doors as Dollar Stores Expand: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Walmart and Kmart are shutting stores while dollar stores are adding locations, signaling what might lie ahead for the American economy. Walmart Walmart will exit a few stores on April 22, and The Marketplace at Factoria’s store closure in the Bellevue, Wash. area will terminate 147 jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, filing. Stores in Louisville, Ky. and Greater Cincinnati are also set to close on Earth Day. Walmart declined to comment on the closures and any other store exits this year. It routinely closes select underperforming stores each year. One...
BELLEVUE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paramus, NJ
Business
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Paramus, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Business
Bergen County, NJ
Lifestyle
Paramus, NJ
Lifestyle
Daily Voice

New York Man Claims $5 Million Lottery Prize

A New York man has claimed a $5,000,000 lottery prize.Dongzhang Zheng, of Manhattan, claimed a top prize from a New York Lottery X Series: 100X scratch-off ticket, NY Lottery announced on Tuesday, April 26.He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $3,061,200 after required withholdings…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inked#Urban Edge Properties#Chick N Cone#Pandora Jewelry#Uep
Daily Voice

Beloved Sussex County Mom Of 2 Dies Suddenly, 37

Beloved Sussex County mother of two Danielle Alana Assante died suddenly on Friday, April 22. She was 37. Born in Pequannock, Danielle graduated from Newton High School in 2003, her obituary says. She had pursued several different jobs over the years, including dog training, restaurant management, and other “odds and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
Daily Voice

Person Found Dead At Home On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

A person was found dead in their home on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.A body was found by police when they did a welfare check on the  200 block of Matawan Avenue over the weekend, according to Mark Spivey, a spokesman with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.Anyone with information is ur…
MATAWAN, NJ
Daily Voice

Beloved Mom Of 2, NJ College Student Dies Suddenly, 28

Beloved mother of two and New Jersey college student Avinique Sabree Marshall-Bethea died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19. She was 28. Born in Trenton, Avinique grew up in Lawrence and Ewing and graduated from Lawrence High School, her obituary says. Avinique later earned an Associate’s Degree from Rowan University and...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Nine Illegal Firearms, Heroin Seized In Newark Busts: Police

Seven people were arrested and nine illegal firearms were seized in four days in an ongoing gun operation in Newark, authorities said.The nine illegal handguns, recovered since Friday, April 29, bring the city's total gun recoveries in 2022 to 251 — a 54 percent increase over the same period a year…
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
266K+
Followers
41K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy