ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football racing toward higher hurdles in SEC East Division, miraculous reload needed

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmrdk_0fSjB6ap00
AD Mitchell Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) before Georgias G-Day spring scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia football has lost half of its position starters and 40 percent of its coaching staff, but there’s an air of confidence the Bulldogs won’t miss a beat.

If Kirby Smart can indeed keep his team at or near the same level of play, in the aftermath of losing a record 15 players to the NFL Draft including five first-rounders on defense, that would be miraculous.

Why?

Because it’s never been done before in any conference, much less the rough and tumble SEC.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: 1 Major Program's Chances With Arch Manning 'Fading'

The Alabama Crimson Tide could reportedly be losing their grip on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning. Per On3 Sports, the race for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller is down to three teams: Alabama, Georgia and Texas. But, On3's prediction algorithm has Bama's chances fading. Saying that the Longhorns hold a 44.4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Woman Hospitalized After College Football Running Back’s Arrest

A woman reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after a vehicle collision with Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh over the weekend. McIntosh was arrested Sunday morning on misdemeanor reckless driving charges. As well as, failure to wear a seatbelt. Authorities say the Bulldogs RB was traveling about 60 miles per hour in a 40 MPH zone around 4 AM.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
The Spun

Former Georgia LB Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Alabama Fans React To Ex-Player's Harsh Comment

Earlier Thursday, former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall had a tough message for the Crimson Tide fanbase. "One thing that really stood out is the culture. Bama fans — they’re not really loving, if I could say — even when you leave,” Hall told Horns247. “Texas fans are like a family. They love you unconditionally. They want the best for you and want to make sure you’re striving to be the best person you are, whether it’s people in the stands, players or coaches. They’re all connected, which is a good thing."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Crean reportedly 'hot name' for new college basketball opening

Tom Crean is being talked about in connection with a newly open college basketball head coaching job. The University of Evansville basketball job is open after new athletics director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried decided to fire Todd Lickliter, who went 15-53 in 2-plus seasons after taking over in January 2020. One college basketball insider is already linking Crean to the open job in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Spun

Report: Alabama Might Be Prioritizing Another Quarterback Recruit

Arch Manning's recruitment has drawn college football's brightest spotlight. Alabama isn't the only NCAA juggernaut vying to land the New Orleans prospect from the game's most decorated quarterbacking family. However, the Crimson Tide could have their eyes on another passing prospect from the class of 2023. On the 247Sports Football...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Sec East Division#Cox Media Group
The Spun

Julian Phillips, 2022 Five-Star Recruit, Down To 6 Options

About a week out from his highly-anticipated decision, five-star forward Julian Phillips has reportedly narrowed his options down to six. Per 247Sports' Travis Branham, "Julian Phillips has cut his list to six options - Auburn, Florida State, G League Ignite, OTE, Tennessee and USC." Noting, "[Phillips] will announce his decision...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSAV News 3

Recruiting Spotlight: Thomas Zimbalatti of Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The Richmond Hill Wildcats football team has a tall task ahead of them next year as they move into Class 7A, the biggest classification in Georgia. In order to have success there, they’ll need to rely on their emerging young core, which is comprised of players like Thomas Zimbalatti. Zimbalatti […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
FanSided

This is the Georgia football fans’ biggest personality trait

Georgia football fans have some of the best traditions in college football and some of the most exciting fans. Still, according to outsiders, they see only one personality trait. Saturday Down South posted a graphic on social media defining each of the SEC’s fanbases with one word. Most of them...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
AL.com

Alabama freshman offensive lineman enters transfer portal

Alabama might lose one of its freshman offensive lineman before the start of his first season in Tuscaloosa. Dayne Shor, rated as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class by 247 Sports, entered the transfer portal Thursday, ESPN reported. UPDATE: Shor released a statement Thursday afternoon revealing that he has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
68K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy