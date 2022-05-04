ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May The 4th Be With You! These Star Wars Mugs, Spirit Jerseys & Crocs Are Out of This World

By Summer Cartwright
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agpnK_0fSjB23v00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a fan of Star Wars (or know somebody who is), then you know how strong the force can pull you to the intergalactic memorabilia that showcases your love of the franchise in the most out-of-this-world way possible.

This May 4, AKA Star Wars Day, the force is strong in us, since we’re getting all of our Star Wars gifts from shopDisney , the best site for this exact occasion. No other retailer has collections as vast as the galaxy. Whether you’re looking for Star Wars apparel, trinkets or collectibles, you’ll find them all here. There are even items part of partnerships with other retailers we actually love. For instance, there’s a stellar Starbucks mug that will help you finish off your morning coffee at lightspeed.

If you’re on the hunt for gifts your kiddos, you’ll have to check out the huge selection of toys and stuffed animals . Searching for goodies your partner who’s already watched the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer a million times will enjoy? Go for some Crocs . Want something for yourself? You’ve got to add a spirit jersey to your cart.

Be warned, though. Since it’s Star Wars Day, a lot of these items are gonna sell out fast, so make like the Falcon and take off! You may have to wait in a virtual line for a bit to start shopping these products on this special day, but don’t deter you. It goes fast! Check out the best Star Wars gifts we’re buying below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. shopDisney is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Star Wars Life Day Mug by Starbucks

Nothing will wake you up better than this Wookiee mug designed by Starbucks . It has an adorable message — “Family Joy Harmony” — on the inside, plus a decorative design to display.

Star Wars Life Day Mug by Starbucks

$19.99


Galactic Snackin’ Grogu – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Nothing is cuter than Grogu, and you bet this adorable munching buddy will make your kiddo’s day (maybe even year). This figurine comes with built-in sounds, animated motions and interactive accessories that make playtime as fun as possible.

Galactic Snackin' Grogu – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

$49.98 (originally $84.99)


Boba Fett (Re-Armored) Premium Electronic Helmet by Hasbro

Any superfan would go to battle for a Boba Fett helmet like this one. It looks just like the one from The Mandalorian and would be perfect to display in a home office or entertainment space.

Boba Fett (Re-Armored) Premium Electronic Helmet by Hasbro

$119.99


Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baseball Cap for Adults

I don’t know about you, but I’m buying one of these adorable caps for every Star Wars fan I know.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baseball Cap for Adults

$27.99


Grogu Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey

Adorable, this tie-dye spirit jersey is. The sleeve detailing and soft cotton finish are unbeatable.

Grogu Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey

$74.99


Star Wars: The Mandalorian Clogs

Imagine wearing these Crocs on Tatooine.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Clogs

$64.99


Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Plushies

Have you ever seen anything cuter than a plush Millennium Falcon ? I don’t even think Ewoks stand a chance against these cuddly creatures.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Plushies

$14.99


Death Star Serving Board

The intricate detail on this Death Star serving board is incredibly impressive. Now if only it came with a lightsaber to cut cheese.

Death Star Serving Board

$54.99


May the 4th Be With You Logo 2022 Short Sleeve T-Shirt

We couldn’t have a May 4 gift guide without including this shirt fit for the holiday .

May the 4th Be With You Logo 2022 Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$19.99


