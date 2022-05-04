ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul’s bail reform stance leaving many unsatisfied

By Alexis Friedman
Cover picture for the articleDean Lawrence Levy of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra spoke on National Public Radio...

New York State To Give Residents Free Air Conditioners

A growing number of New Yorkers will be able to beat the heat this summer. On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $15 million is available through the Home Energy Assistance Program to help low-income New York individuals and families who lack air conditioning stay cool during the upcoming summer months.
Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Attorney General James recovers more than $2.9M for hundreds of New York City Marriott Workers denied full severance pay

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced an agreement with Marriott International, Inc. that will provide hundreds of previously terminated workers with more than $2.9 million in undelivered severance pay. Management at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square promised non-unionized employees the same or better benefits as unionized hotel workers, but when more than 800 workers were fired in March 2021, non-unionized former employees received less severance pay than those who were members of a union. As part of the agreement, Marriott will pay $2.95 million to more than 500 individual workers who would have received greater amounts of severance had they been unionized.
DMV Urging New Yorkers To Get REAL ID Before Deadline

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is urging all residents a to get a REAL ID before the upcoming federal deadline. REAL ID regulations in New York and other states date back to 2005 when Congress passed the REAL ID Act, setting up minimum federal standards for license issuance and production.
