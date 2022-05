Click here to read the full article. When Japan fashioned the kimono during its Heian period as early as 794, it certainly wasn’t labeled a zero-waste design. But the kimono, which uses one bolt of fabric and very limited cuts, is an age-old example of more efficient garment making that holds great relevance for a fashion industry scrambling to dial back its outsize footprint — also known as tons and tons and tons of waste. (The U.N. is having to become inventive with ways to express how dire the situation is in its climate reports, the latest of which was “it’s...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO