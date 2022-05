The Boston Celtics saw a full-team effort in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lived up to their billing, combining to score 59 points in Boston’s 23-point Game 2 victory. The Celtics also received contributions from their bench, as Grant Williams turned in one of his best games as a professional, and Payton Pritchard helped fill the void left behind by Marcus Smart.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO