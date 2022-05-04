ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado has one of worst illicit drug problems

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Research from Wallet Hub shows Colorado has one of the biggest drug problems in the country.

Wallet Hub said researchers looked at 21 different metrics for each state, which compared drug arrests, overdose rates, opioid prescriptions, and employee drug testing laws.

Denver deputy fired after inmates smuggled drugs through Uber Eats delivery

Here’s the rankings from Wallet Hub for highest drug use. Colorado lands at seventh overall.

Overall Rank State Total Score Drug Use & Addiction Law Enforcement Drug Health Issues & Rehab
1 West Virginia 58.42 4 3 23
2 District of Columbia 57.24 1 29 7
3 Arkansas 54.02 14 4 9
4 Missouri 53.36 29 1 12
5 New Mexico 52.67 8 7 25
6 Nevada 52.41 9 37 1
7 Colorado 52.40 17 6 8
8 Michigan 52.09 13 19 4
9 Oregon 49.66 7 43 2
10 Tennessee 48.91 3 25 32
11 Louisiana 48.37 12 21 14
12 Kentucky 46.82 5 8 50
13 Rhode Island 46.79 11 47 5
14 Indiana 46.63 10 14 44
15 Massachusetts 46.35 18 20 15
16 Montana 46.27 16 23 11
17 Vermont 45.67 2 49 36
18 Arizona 45.52 21 28 6
19 Maine 45.40 6 46 21
20 Oklahoma 44.10 31 32 3
21 Wyoming 43.91 40 2 30
22 Illinois 43.75 24 18 31
23 Washington 42.09 15 44 20
24 New Hampshire 41.56 34 15 37
25 Kansas 41.25 36 24 10
26 Alaska 40.78 20 48 16
27 Mississippi 40.23 32 26 22
28 New York 40.14 37 16 40
29 California 39.65 22 30 38
30 Pennsylvania 39.31 35 9 48
31 Maryland 38.95 25 38 33
32 North Carolina 38.56 27 27 39
33 Florida 38.52 33 42 13
34 Delaware 37.93 30 41 27
35 New Jersey 37.52 41 12 34
36 Connecticut 37.45 23 35 42
37 Texas 36.95 46 13 18
38 Ohio 36.43 19 40 47
39 South Carolina 36.24 26 50 35
40 Wisconsin 35.34 42 10 46
41 Alabama 34.42 28 51 19
42 Georgia 34.18 38 36 26
43 South Dakota 33.87 49 11 28
44 Virginia 33.77 44 17 43
45 Nebraska 33.58 48 22 17
46 North Dakota 33.19 51 5 45
47 Iowa 32.81 43 33 24
48 Idaho 30.30 47 31 29
49 Utah 28.57 45 34 41
50 Hawaii 25.20 39 45 51
51 Minnesota 22.93 50 39 49
Credit: Wallet Hub

Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the worst conditions for that metric category.

Other rankings for Colorado

  • 14 th – Share of teenagers who used illicit drugs in the past month
  • 6 th – Share of adults who used illicit drugs in the past month
  • 30 th – Drug overdose deaths per capita
  • 2 nd – Share of adults who couldn’t get treatment for illicit drug use in the past year
  • 19 th – Substance abuse treatment facilities per 100,000 people (Age 12+) using illicit drugs

Experts said that authorities need to be honest in how they approach this topic in the public arena, “the war on drugs and “this is your brain on drugs” backfired badly.”

“Clearly, attempting to keep drugs out of the country is a lost cause – in part because many drugs that are misused (fentanyl analogs) are easily manufactured anywhere,” shared Ph.D. Charles France, Professor of Pharmacology, and Professor of Psychiatry.

Wallet Hub ranked Minnesota as having the lowest drug use in the country. The highest drug use in the country was determined to be in West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

