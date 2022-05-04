ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Kent District Library offers free high school degree program

By Meghan Bunchman
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15bQM0_0fSj9Dn200

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent District Library is offering members free access to earn an accredited high school diploma.

Its Career Online High School program started in 2019. Since its inception, two dozen lifelong students have completed their degrees. Library officials said they were the first district within the state to offer this digital portal. The program is free to those who are at least 19 years old and have a library card.

Benjamin Valentine said he stumbled upon the diploma program while perusing the district’s website. He and his girlfriend decided together to complete their schooling. “I just figured, why not?” he said. “Seize the opportunity.”

Kent District Library offers free streaming service

Valentine earned his GED more than a decade ago and went directly to the workforce.

“If you have any GED credits or high school credits from when you were in high school that are newer than 2006, they usually transfer,” said Hannah Lewis, Outreach Coordinator with KDL.

Valentine said he’s now interested in pursing a job in the medical field after his mother passed away from cancer in 2017. With the completion of his high school diploma, Valentine will be able to apply easier to colleges and universities.

“I only have two semesters left, so I should finish it quite early,” he said. The program requires students to complete their studies within 18 months. It can be started any time and all its courses are offered online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Kent County, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
Kent County, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Government
Kent County, MI
Government
CBS Detroit

Over 100 Kalamazoo Public School Students Test Positive For COVID-19

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and state data shows the number of infections is surging again. The daily case rate has risen every day for eight straight days. In Kalamazoo County, state data shows 80 news daily cases were detected – the highest single-day total since February. County health officer Jim Rutherford says the BA.2 variant is a cause for the increase. The highly contagious variant is tied to more than one in three new COVID-19 cases in the United States last week. Since last Monday, more than 100 Kalamazoo Public School students have tested positive for COVID-19. The district superintendent says a high school...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Lewis
The Detroit Free Press

COVID-19 cases infecting teens traced back to a Kalamazoo high school prom

The superintendent of Kalamazoo public schools is blaming a high school prom held last month at the Fetzer Center on the Western Michigan University campus for spreading coronavirus. "Unfortunately," MLive.com reported Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri said, "it ended up being a super spreader event causing multiple seniors to get sick and miss school."  ...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Schooling#Kent District Library#Career Online High School#Ged#Kdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy