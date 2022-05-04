Police: Missing Lawrenceburg man who was subject of Silver Alert drowned

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrenceburg man who was the subject of a Silver Alert died by drowning, authorities in Dearborn County confirmed.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 59-year-old Paul Bradley was pulled from a pond on York Ridge Road on April 30.

Bradley was originally reported missing on April 11 by family.

A Silver Alert was issued after police learned Bradley was last seen on April 3 leaving a residence in a maroon Dodge Dakota with a white camper shell.

On April 30, a property owner on York Ridge Road in Guildford alerted police about a body in the water of a pond. The body was pulled from the water by Dearborn County Water Rescue and the coroner’s office.

An autopsy performed on May 2 confirmed the deceased was Bradley and that his cause of death was drowning.

Bradley’s vehicle was also in the pond, and investigators say it is unclear why he left the road and crashed into the water.

