ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

EU targets Russian Patriarch Kirill in new round of proposed sanctions - diplomat

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzfh1_0fSj8nKr00
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia takes part in a cathedral consecration service in Moscow, Russia April 10, 2022. Patriarchal Press Service/Oleg Varaov/Handout via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission has proposed freezing the assets of Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, a diplomat said on Wednesday.

The Patriarch has been added to a draft blacklist that already includes hundreds of military officers and businessmen close to the Kremlin whom the EU accuses of supporting the war in Ukraine.

The sanction, which would entail an asset freeze and a travel ban, needs the backing of EU states to be adopted.

EU diplomats are set to meet this week to discuss the sanction, which is part of a wider package proposed by the European Commission earlier on Wednesday including an oil embargo and restrictions on Russian banks.

A first meeting of EU envoys on Wednesday ended without a deal, mostly because of some countries' criticism of the oil ban and other oil-related measures, such as a ban on EU shipping services for Russian oil, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Orthodox Church scolded Pope Francis after he urged the Patriarch not to become the Kremlin's "altar boy", telling the Vatican that such remarks would hurt dialogue between the churches. read more

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

6516 LTS
2d ago

About time.... any supposedly religious figure who wears a $30,000 watch needs to have his head examined along side the Dictator Putin

Reply
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#Sanction#The European Commission#Patriarch Kirill#Kremlin
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Vatican City
Country
Russia
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
Reuters

Reuters

423K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy