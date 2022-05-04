ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Minnie Driver on her new memoir and favorite Mother’s Day gifts

By Patty Adams Martinez
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vPnA_0fSj8g9m00

While Oscar-nominated actress Minnie Driver has been busy recording her podcast, “Minnie Questions,” starring in the new “Romeo and Juliet”-inspired “Rosaline” (out on Hulu this summer) and writing the just-released memoir “Managing Expectations,” her favorite role remains that of mother to son Henry, 13. “The best part of being a mom is seeing this baby grow into a kind, funny, thoughtful human and being present for every step of that evolution,” she tells Alexa. And he’s already a gift-giving pro: At 7, he gave her “a jar filled with thoughts he had about me being his mother, jokes and advice. I’m pretty sure it will be on my bedside table forever,” says Driver, 52. No Mother’s Day present could top that, but these colorful statement pieces — hand-picked by the Irish actress — might make a close second.


“Modern, sleek and beautiful — these glasses are futuristic inspiration!”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfOTy_0fSj8g9m00
Sunglasses, $430 at Loewe

“I hope it makes people laugh, that they enjoy being inside these stories of how life not working out is actually life working out (usually). And, ultimately, I hope the revelation that I am just another bumbling human is relatable.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CG2Fs_0fSj8g9m00
“Managing Expectations: A Memoir in Essays” by Minnie Driver, $28 at Barnes And Noble

“I am devoted to Prada, and this bag is an easy, faultless design that explains my devotion.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12s0hX_0fSj8g9m00
“Cahier” leather bag, $3,590 at Prada

“This is the chicest swimsuit I’ve ever worn. I can swim and surf in it too, which is key.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaKnE_0fSj8g9m00
“Adina” swimsuit, $250 at Series The Label

“I wore Irene Neuwirth jewels to the Oscars after-parties this year. I absolutely love her jewelry. Her settings and the incredible array of colored stones she uses are endlessly beautiful.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9YxC_0fSj8g9m00
Earrings with diamond and tourmaline, $11,400 at Irene Neuwirth

“These shoes are just hot. I mean, sincerely smoking-hot on every leg I’ve seen them on. I am deeply in love with these shoes.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBDu4_0fSj8g9m00
“Portofino 105” sandals, $845 at Gianvito Rossi

“To me, it’s a modern-day ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ look. Clean, beautiful lines and effortlessly elegant, and in the sweetest color.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ajpfo_0fSj8g9m00
Mini dress, $3,100 at Prada

“Charlotte Tilbury has been a friend for many years and her makeup line is as amazing as she is. There is a shade for every skin tone and every mood a person may have.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJ9Yu_0fSj8g9m00
“Smoky Eyes Are Forever” Instant Eye Palette, $75 at Charlotte Tilbury

“I travel a lot. I go everywhere with these pure silk pillowcases and throw them on any bed or airplane I find myself on.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBahz_0fSj8g9m00
Pillowcase, $89 at Slip

“‘Oh My Love’ is such a vibey, sexy tune, with spoken truth for all the girls at the end. I have it on repeat.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3rbJ_0fSj8g9m00
“Caprisongs” CD by FKA twigs (featuring “Oh My Love”), $15 at FKA Twigs Official

“Instead of perfume, I wear a blend of sandalwood, cedar and jasmine oils that I mix myself. I love the gentleness of the oils and how they blend with your skin and create something unique to you.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsvFQ_0fSj8g9m00
Essential oils in “Australian Sandalwood” (5 ml), $35, “Atlas Cedarwood” (15 ml), $6.25, and “Jasmine Absolute” (5 ml), $96 all at Mountain Rose Herbs

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Minnie Driver
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Academy Awards#Romeo And Juliet#Jewelry#Irish
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Jerry Seinfeld Remembers Liz Sheridan as ‘The Sweetest, Nicest TV Mom a Son Could Wish For’

Jerry Seinfeld paid tribute to actress Liz Sheridan, who played his mother on his NBC sitcom “Seinfeld,” after learning of her death on Friday. “Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her,” he wrote, along with a photo of them from the set of the hit ’90s series.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy