Aaron Judge hit yet another home run on Tuesday night, and the New York Yankees slugger was very pleased to find out what happened to the ball. Judge blasted a 427-foot home run in the top of the sixth of his team’s 9-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. A Jays fan in the upper deck at the Rodgers Centre grabbed the ball and quickly handed it to a young Yankees fan who was seated near him. The boy, who was wearing a Judge T-shirt, was overcome with emotion.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO