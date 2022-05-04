ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

New salad kit recall: If you have these Dole salads, throw them out now

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xExg8_0fSj87Xi00

People who are allergic to anchovies, eggs, or wheat should be on the lookout for a new Dole salad kit recall. The product contains all of these potential allergens without mentioning any of them on the label. The mislabeling problem prompted Safeway Fresh Food to recall 717 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) Chicken Caesar Salad kits.

As a result, you should avoid eating the product if you’re allergic to any of the aforementioned ingredients.

Dole salad kit recall

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) just announced the recall. The action follows a customer complaint that the product has an incorrect label on the bottom of the bowl. The manufacturer contacted FSIS once it confirmed the issue.

If you recently purchased a Dole salad kit, you might still have it in your refrigerator. That’s because it expires on May 5th. Safeway Fresh Food produced the RTE Chicken Caesar Salad kits on April 19th, 2022. The Dole-branded salad kit was then available in various states, including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

You’ll have to look for the following identifiers on the salad kits in this recall, per the FSIS announcement:

  • 13.6-oz. plastic bowl containing “Dole FRESH Takes CLASSIC CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD” with a use-by date of 05/05/2022 and lot code S109000 1, located at the top of the front label.
  • establishment number “EST. 40283” inside the USDA mark of inspection

The product images in this post should help you quickly identify the potentially dangerous salad kits if there are any in your refrigerator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15GwSN_0fSj87Xi00
Dole salad kit recall: Front of package. Image source: FSIS

Allergic reactions can be severe

Safeway Fresh Food says it has not received any reports of adverse reactions following the consumption of the Dole salad kit in the recall. They’re still fine to eat if you’re not allergic to anchovies, eggs, or wheat. But you should make sure you don’t serve the recalled chicken caesar salad to anyone who might be allergic.

Food allergies have similar symptoms, regardless of the ingredient you’re sensitive to. Symptoms can appear immediately after eating foods containing the allergen. Milder reactions include skin inflammation or hives, digestive symptoms like cramps, nausea, vomiting, and nasal congestion.

More severe reactions include difficulty breathing and anaphylaxis, which can lead to death without immediate treatment. People suffering from severe allergies often carry adrenaline pens to treat a severe reaction.

Finally, wheat also poses an additional risk to people who suffer from non-allergic wheat-related medical illnesses. Specifically, people with celiac disease should not consume products like the Dole salad kit in the recall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34SPv2_0fSj87Xi00
Dole salad kit recall: Ingredients label. Image source: FSIS

What you should do

If you think you’ve experienced an allergic reaction after consuming this type of RTE Chicken Caesar Salad, you should contact your doctor.

Customers who still have the salads at home should return them to the place of purchase. Another option is to throw away the recalled products to ensure that friends and family with allergies don’t eat them.

Finally, you should read the full FSIS recall announcement at this link. You’ll find all the information you need, including contact details for Safeway Fresh Food and the USDA.

Comments / 3

Related
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Popculture

Flour Tortilla Recall Updated by FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given an update on its recall of tortillas sold by The Salsa Texan. The niche brand was first recalled last month when some of its coconut flour tortillas were found to contain undeclared wheat. On Friday, the FDA announced that the recall continues and that the products have now tested positive for undeclared milk as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall covers 101 dangerous candies and snacks

Salmonella is a dangerous bacteria that can cause life-threatening illnesses in some people. The microorganism can be found in all sorts of food products, including snacks. It was just a few weeks ago that Ferrero issued a massive recall of Kinder-branded Easter-themed chocolates due to Salmonella contamination. And now it’s time to make note of an even bigger candy recall from Strauss Israel Elite that was triggered by the same bacteria.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Food Allergies#Food Drink#Safeway Fresh Food#Fsis#Usda
Popculture

Vegetables Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
WebMD

Green Beans Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

April 25, 2022 – Alpine Fresh is recalling bags of green beans sold at nationwide chains due to a possible listeria contamination risk, according to the FDA. The 1-pound bags of green beans, marketed under the “Hippie Organics” label, were sold at Aldi, Lidl, and Whole Foods. The affected clear plastic bags have the lot number “313-626” on the back on a small white label.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent meat recall: 121,000 pounds of beef recalled, so check your fridge

Earlier this year, a company announced a massive ground beef recall after testing detected E. coli. That recall involved more than 28,000 pounds of potentially contaminated product. Fast-forward to April and Lakeside Refrigerated Services announced a significant ground beef recall for a similar reason. The company recalled about 120,872 pounds...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

Foods That Can Actually Become Toxic When Reheated

If you are someone who cooks often, it's hard to not end up with leftovers. You might be feeding other people in addition to yourself, or you might just be cooking for one. Either way, it's hard to anticipate how much food will be eaten. Plus, leftovers don't seem like the worst outcome — at least that's one less meal to cook in the future, right? Well, wrong, actually. Certain foods should never be kept as leftovers, much less reheated for a second meal.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Numerous Baked Goods Recalled, 'Rodent Infestation' to Blame

The Canadian brand Jimel's Bakery recalled over a dozen products after possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation. The products were sold in Manitoba through March 22. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems could contract a serious infection from salmonella. Jimel's Bakery issued...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

BGR.com

316K+
Followers
8K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy