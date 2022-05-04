Georgia football racing toward higher hurdles in SEC East Division, miraculous reload needed
ATHENS — Georgia football has lost half of its position starters and 40 percent of its coaching staff, but there’s an air of confidence the Bulldogs won’t miss a beat.
If Kirby Smart can indeed keep his team at or near the same level of play, in the aftermath of losing a record 15 players to the NFL Draft including five first-rounders on defense, that would be miraculous.
Why?
Because it’s never been done before in any conference, much less the rough and tumble SEC.
