Georgia football racing toward higher hurdles in SEC East Division, miraculous reload needed

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 2 days ago
AD Mitchell Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) before Georgias G-Day spring scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia football has lost half of its position starters and 40 percent of its coaching staff, but there’s an air of confidence the Bulldogs won’t miss a beat.

If Kirby Smart can indeed keep his team at or near the same level of play, in the aftermath of losing a record 15 players to the NFL Draft including five first-rounders on defense, that would be miraculous.

Why?

Because it’s never been done before in any conference, much less the rough and tumble SEC.

