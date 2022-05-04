Van Buren County teacher 'catfished' by students, sent nude photos in message exchange

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

GOBLES, Mich. — A Van Buren County teacher likely won't be facing criminal charges after sending nude photos to students, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the students created a fake profile on a dating app, posing as a 35-year-old female. The male teacher thought he was exchanging messages with her.

The students reportedly got the photos off of the internet.

According to the sheriff's office, communication between the students and the teacher went on for about a week.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) was notified on Monday by Gobles Public Schools regarding a picture/video circulating among students. That media involved a teacher at their school.

After some investigation, VCSO found three students from another area school were involved.

Investigators said the motive isn't currently clear, but said the students may have been trying to blackmail the teacher. Investigators found two of the students were involved in a private driver's training class with him.

Investigators said other allegations were brought up with the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

FOX 17 reached out to Gobles Public Schools Superintendent Jeffery Rehlander who declined comment due to the ongoing investigation.