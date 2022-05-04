ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Nakobe Dean: Inside look at how ‘rah-rah’ Kirby Smart challenges players in developing NFL talent

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2A2z_0fSj7Wof00
Nakobe Dean Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the Bulldogs' game with Tennessee in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart makes no apologies for who he is, a no-nonsense championship-driven coach who has no time for mediocrity or less than 100 percent effort on his football field.

Georgia football players will tell you, it’s a program that isn’t for everyone, as Philadelphia Eagles rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean recently recalled.

“I’d be sleepy from doing homework all day, and I’d stay up, and I had to mature and find a good bedtime, because there was nobody telling me to go to sleep,” Dean said on the Eagles Draft Central Podcast.

“And I remember Coach Smart coming to me and was like, ‘I can tell you are sleepy, are you doing homework all night?’ And I was like, “yeah,” and he was like ‘I don’t care.’ "

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Release Linebacker With Failed Physical After 2022 NFL Draft

Despite not selecting any linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots jettisoned one player from that position group Thursday. The Patriots released inside linebacker Terez Hall, the team announced. Hall, who was cut with a failed physical designation, did not play a snap in 2021, missing the...
NFL
Popculture

Former Pro Bowl Quarterback Eyeing NFL Return After Missing 2021 Season

An NFL quarterback who missed the entire 2021 season is ready to get back on the field. Robert Griffin III recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and said he had received some calls from NFL teams after recording a 4.48 40-yard Dash at Rich Eisen's charity event. "Yes, I...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With NFL Franchise

Deion Sanders is doing everything he can to put more of a spotlight on HBCUs getting players into the National Football League. One of Deion Sanders' players was taken by the Detroit Lions in this year's NFL Draft. However, Sanders is not happy with the highlight tape for James Houston...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Wednesday

Ohio State's football program just got a massive commitment for its 2023 recruiting class. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld committed to Ohio State over Alabama and Notre Dame. In Fawcett's story, Siereveld told him that Ohio State had everything he could ever want when choosing...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Fans React To The Urban Meyer, Texas Speculation

During this Wednesday's edition of Keyshawn, JWill & Max, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum asked Keyshawn Johnson where Urban Meyer will go next. Johnson believes Meyer could end up being the next head coach of the Texas Longhorns. "University of Texas! Steve Sarkisian is not having any sort of run at...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Was Released On Wednesday

Since the Carolina Panthers signed over a dozen undrafted rookies this year, they needed to create some room on their roster. As a result, they have decided to waive veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. The Panthers announced that they're waiving Hajrullahu on Wednesday. Hajrullahu, 32, was the Panthers' kicker for the...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Steve Spurrier Very Clear

Legendary Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is clearly a fan of retired head coach Steve Spurrier. Saban, arguably the greatest head coach in college football history, paid tribute to Spurrier this week. The national title-winning head coach said that Spurrier was an "icon" for the sport. “Steve was always...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Honest Admission On Her Golf Game

Anyone who's played golf has gone through a period where nothing seems to work right - pros included. This week, former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac opened up about the current state of her golf game. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Eagles#American Football
Yardbarker

Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Didn't Draft a RB - But Now They've Cut One

The Dallas Cowboys were promising to keep an open mind when it comes to options available in this week’s 2022 NFL Draft. That includes owner Jerry Jones being "crazy,'' it includes COO Stephen Jones insisting that Dallas has "no musts'' and it includes the possibility of drafting a running back. ...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Visiting With Former 1st Round Running Back

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly in play for a former first round NFL Draft pick running back. According to reports, the Dolphins are among the teams interested in former first round NFL Draft pick Sony Michel. Michel, who previously played for the Patriots, is currently a free agent. ESPN NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Defender Announces Major Transfer Destination

Former Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers announced his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday. Approximately two weeks after entering the NCAA's transfer portal, Rogers shared his decision to join the Ducks via a video on Twitter. On Tuesday, a day after confirming that he received an offer from Oregon, Rogers listed...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Arms Photo

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted a photo of him on the set for 80 For Brady. "The exact moment Tom Brady 'went Hollywood' on the 80 for Brady set," Brady wrote as his caption on Instagram. "PS, The Rock, I’m free until August if you need help with any stunts in the meantime."
TAMPA, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Crean reportedly 'hot name' for new college basketball opening

Tom Crean is being talked about in connection with a newly open college basketball head coaching job. The University of Evansville basketball job is open after new athletics director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried decided to fire Todd Lickliter, who went 15-53 in 2-plus seasons after taking over in January 2020. One college basketball insider is already linking Crean to the open job in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
66K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy