Nakobe Dean: Inside look at how ‘rah-rah’ Kirby Smart challenges players in developing NFL talent
ATHENS — Kirby Smart makes no apologies for who he is, a no-nonsense championship-driven coach who has no time for mediocrity or less than 100 percent effort on his football field.
Georgia football players will tell you, it’s a program that isn’t for everyone, as Philadelphia Eagles rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean recently recalled.
“I’d be sleepy from doing homework all day, and I’d stay up, and I had to mature and find a good bedtime, because there was nobody telling me to go to sleep,” Dean said on the Eagles Draft Central Podcast.
“And I remember Coach Smart coming to me and was like, ‘I can tell you are sleepy, are you doing homework all night?’ And I was like, “yeah,” and he was like ‘I don’t care.’ "
