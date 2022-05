DANBURY — The city is identifying the streets that are in the worst shape as it plans to pave more than six miles of roadway this year. The capital budget the City Council approved on Tuesday gives the city $1.12 million for road paving, drainage and road improvements, with another $3.5 million available for paving from previous borrowing packages, said Antonio Iadarola, the public works director. That should allow the city to pave 6.62 miles of road, he said.

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO