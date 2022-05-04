Trial date set for grandmother accused of shooting two people in Phillipsburg

LEBANON, Mo. — A trial date has been scheduled for a woman who is accused of shooting her ex-son-in-law and his girlfriend in Phillipsburg. Deputies said the motive behind the shooting was a dispute over a child custody agreement.

Beckie Stalder is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

She is accused of shooting her ex-son-in-law and his girlfriend in 2019 . The victims survived. Deputies said Stalder was frustrated by the custody arrangement for her grandchildren.

Her trial has been scheduled for December 12, 2022. This is the third time Stalder has been scheduled for trial. Her first two trials were continued at the request of her attorney.

The victims have said they are upset by multiple delays.

Stalder has a pre-trial conference scheduled in September.

