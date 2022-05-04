ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Hundreds gather in Albuquerque to protest for abortion rights

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bK2B3_0fSj7Hp000

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people took to the streets outside of Albuquerque’s court complex Tuesday night. The reason they were out there; to rally in favor of abortion rights.

In absence of Roe v. Wade, which states could eliminate abortion access?

Protesters say they have long known this could happen. They are calling on lawmakers to find another way to guarantee abortion access. Last year the New Mexico legislature repealed the state’s abortion ban, which would have gone into effect if Roe v Wade were ever overturned. New Mexico is among six states with no abortion restrictions on the books.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 10

WhiteFalcon325
2d ago

Hey lady in the video with "bans off our bodies" sign, where was your righteous indignation when people where losing jobs over COVID shots?? 💩💩💩

Reply(1)
4
Related
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Teen that died lived in ‘shocking conditions’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a case of child abuse that left a 16-year-old special needs girl dead. Deputies say the girl’s mother arrived at the University of New Mexico Hospital Tuesday carrying her daughter who was unresponsive. They say it quickly became clear that the child had been dead for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman facing nearly 100 charges for theft not going to prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman facing nearly 100 charges for breaking into cars and stealing credit cards in northeast Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will not be heading to prison. Nichole Padilla liked to target gyms. Surveillance video shown in court on Tuesday shows Padilla using various stolen cards at Target and Walgreens locations across Albuquerque. Court […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WHIO Dayton

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

Protests over the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the court’s Roe v. Wade ruling sent people into the streets around the nation. Around 1,000 people gathered in front of the court Tuesday, the vast majority calling for continued federal protection for abortion rights. “I...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
Albuquerque, NM
Health
Salon

Abortion providers sue to block Oklahoma bans

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A coalition of Oklahoma abortion providers and national reproductive justice groups filed a pair of lawsuits in state court on Thursday to block two draconian abortion bans passed this month by the GOP-controlled Legislature.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC News

Map: 23 states would ban abortion in a post-Roe America

If the Supreme Court rolls back the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling, as reported Monday night in a leaked draft opinion, access to abortion would become a state-by-state issue, with some states protecting access and others implementing “trigger laws” that would ban the procedure the moment Roe is struck down.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Vice

Why You Should Donate to an Abortion Fund, Not Planned Parenthood

It’s happening: The Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights by overruling Roe v. Wade, according to a document reportedly leaked from the court itself. This is devastating news that will have lethal consequences. If you’re one of the majority of adults in the U.S. who support abortion rights, the impulse to do something to fight back is probably ringing in your ears right now—and one of the quickest, most powerful things any one person can do right now is donate directly to one of the country’s 90-plus abortion funds.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#New Mexico Legislature#Mexico#Protest#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque family asking for help finding missing daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez was last seen the morning of April 15 near Isleta and Blake. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office original missing person’s flyer said Marquez was possibly with an armed and dangerous individual. Her mother, Ivonne Jaramillo, is worried that person is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Jonathan Martinez. “I can’t say a lot but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque men accused of killing informant, threatening a witness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Attorney’s Office says 45-year-old Robert “Fat Head” Padilla and 49-year-old Gary Coca killed a man in Las Vegas, New Mexico in 2019 after he provided information to law enforcement. They say Padilla is a known drug dealer, trafficking cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. Investigators say Padilla also used physical force against […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Nevada Current

States rush to revise their abortion laws as a major U.S. Supreme Court decision nears

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Abortion access throughout the country could soon depend on a patchwork of state laws if a U.S. Supreme Court dominated by  conservatives overturns the constitutional right it established nearly 50 years ago. The court’s decision on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban is expected sometime within the next two months. But state legislatures have been […] The post States rush to revise their abortion laws as a major U.S. Supreme Court decision nears appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Government Technology

Tens of Thousands Facing Evacuations in New Mexico

(TNS) - Staff and volunteers with Santa Fe-based The Food Depot focused their second annual Star Wars-themed May the Fourth food drive on filling the needs of wildfire evacuees. Workers at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society scurried this week to make room for displaced pets. Other local...
SANTA FE, NM
Kansas Reflector

My grim prediction for Kansas: Abortion banned within a year if voters don’t show up

Within the next year, the Kansas Legislature will pass a full ban on abortion, without exceptions for rape or incest. Gov. Derek Schmidt will delightedly sign it and rhapsodize about our state’s culture of life. A safe and common women’s health procedure and those performing it, along with the women themselves, will be criminalized. This […] The post My grim prediction for Kansas: Abortion banned within a year if voters don’t show up appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Roswell man found dead in Oklahoma

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The suspicious death of a New Mexico man in Oklahoma is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). On April 29, the body of 30-year-old Patrick Mitchell Jacob Woods of Roswell was found in a vacant home near Dill City, Oklahoma. On May 3, the body was identified […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy