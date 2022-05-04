ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley 20-Year-Old

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating a missing man last seen by his family five days ago.

Dutchess County resident Jordon Jones, age 20, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was last seen by family on Saturday, April 30, at his home located at 25 South Clover St. after a recent friendship just ended.

Jones, who has Asperger’s Syndrome does not readily communicate, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the city of Poughkeepsie Police,

The missing man “wiped” his cellphone and left it along with his wallet at his residence before he left, Clark said.

He worked in the Poughkeepsie Underwear Factory building located at 8 North Cherry St., Poughkeepsie but has not shown up to work since April 30, he added.

Jones only wears black clothing and an oversized wristwatch, police said.

He is described being 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Jones does not drive or ride a bicycle, he has no money or phone, Clark said.

He has been known to frequent the Barnes & Noble on Route 9 in the town of Poughkeepsie.

Jones was possibly seen by an acquaintance in the area of 551 Main St. in Poughkeepsie on Sunday, May 1.

Anyone who spots Jones should call the city of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-4000.

Ozzie&Harriet
2d ago

There is a picture in the article. I think there was one in yesterday's news as well. I pray for a positive outcome.

Daily Voice

