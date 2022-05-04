ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral held for former UTPD chief

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The funeral for a former University of Texas Police Chief happened Wednesday in west Austin.

David Carter, 64, served as the UTPD chief since 2013 as part of a 38-year law enforcement career. He died of cancer in April.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ppTa_0fSj6WmS00
    The funeral for former UTPD chief David Carter is Wednesday at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8vqx_0fSj6WmS00
    The funeral for former UTPD chief David Carter is Wednesday at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26u3sm_0fSj6WmS00
    The funeral for former UTPD chief David Carter is Wednesday at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7ynQ_0fSj6WmS00
    The funeral for former UTPD chief David Carter is Wednesday at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

His funeral services began at 10:30 a.m. at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 3201 Windsor Road in Austin. Following the service, a burial will be held at Forest Oaks Funeral Home cemetery.

Carter’s career in law enforcement started in Bryan after he graduated from Texas A&M University. He came to Austin in 1985 to work for the Austin Police Department and worked his way up to chief of staff. He spent 28 years at APD before he took the top job at the university’s police department.

He was also a hostage negotiator, SWAT team member and commander, homicide detective and internal affairs director.

