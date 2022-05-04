Crash on I-15 shuts down lanes in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash involving a semi-truck has shut down lanes on I-15 in Davis County on Wednesday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the crash happened along the southbound lanes on I-15 near milepost 331 south of Hill Field Road in Layton.

UDOT says three lanes have been shut down for crews to clear the crash scene.

Drivers heading in that area should expect traffic delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.