Chef's Quick Tip: Beef tacos

Chef Colt Taylor, of Los of Charros Cantina, shows Tina Redwine how to make tasty beef tacos.

There are three components to this dish – the seasoned beef, the consommé, and the tacos.

Ingredients

3 cups Adobo seasoning

4 guajillo peppers, deseeded and destemmed

4 oz achiote paste

1 cup orange juice

1 cup pineapple juice

4 garlic cloves

1 onion, roughly chopped

2 TBS Mexican oregano

4 cloves, toasted and ground (or ¼ tsp prepared ground cloves)

1 tsp freshly ground pepper (or 12 black peppercorns ground)

1/4 cup salt

Method: Bend all ingredients together to a smooth bright red paste.

Beef

5 lbs. chuck roast or short rib, trimmed

1 cup Adobo seasoning

1 qt chicken stock

1 qt beef stock

Method: Sear the roast on all sides until golden brown. Let it rest. Rub with the prepared Adobo paste on all sides.

Place the meat in a roasting pan, add the stock, and braise for 3 hours ,or until fork tender, at 375 degrees.

Let the meat cool in the liquid, then remove. Place the liquid in the fridge until it cools and a red fat cap forms on top. Remove the fat cap from the stock and warm it up for cooking the tortillas.

Consommé

Blend together in equal parts:

1 c Adobo seasoning

1 c braising liquid from beef

1 c Pico de gallo

Tacos (makes 8)

8 corn tortillas

Fat from braise, warmed

2 c consommé

8 oz braised beef

8 oz shredded chihuahua cheese

Method: In a large pot, warm the shredded beef in the consommé. Dip each tortilla in the warmed red fat and place in a skillet or flat top pan.

Coat the base of each tortilla with a layer of shredded cheese. Add shredded beef on top and sauté the tortillas until crisp. Fold in half and serve alongside a cup of consommé for dipping.