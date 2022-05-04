Chef's Quick Tip: Beef tacos
Chef Colt Taylor, of Los of Charros Cantina, shows Tina Redwine how to make tasty beef tacos.
There are three components to this dish – the seasoned beef, the consommé, and the tacos.
Ingredients
3 cups Adobo seasoning
4 guajillo peppers, deseeded and destemmed
4 oz achiote paste
1 cup orange juice
1 cup pineapple juice
4 garlic cloves
1 onion, roughly chopped
2 TBS Mexican oregano
4 cloves, toasted and ground (or ¼ tsp prepared ground cloves)
1 tsp freshly ground pepper (or 12 black peppercorns ground)
1/4 cup salt
Method: Bend all ingredients together to a smooth bright red paste.
Beef
5 lbs. chuck roast or short rib, trimmed
1 cup Adobo seasoning
1 qt chicken stock
1 qt beef stock
Method: Sear the roast on all sides until golden brown. Let it rest. Rub with the prepared Adobo paste on all sides.
Place the meat in a roasting pan, add the stock, and braise for 3 hours ,or until fork tender, at 375 degrees.
Let the meat cool in the liquid, then remove. Place the liquid in the fridge until it cools and a red fat cap forms on top. Remove the fat cap from the stock and warm it up for cooking the tortillas.
Consommé
Blend together in equal parts:
1 c Adobo seasoning
1 c braising liquid from beef
1 c Pico de gallo
Tacos (makes 8)
8 corn tortillas
Fat from braise, warmed
2 c consommé
8 oz braised beef
8 oz shredded chihuahua cheese
Method: In a large pot, warm the shredded beef in the consommé. Dip each tortilla in the warmed red fat and place in a skillet or flat top pan.
Coat the base of each tortilla with a layer of shredded cheese. Add shredded beef on top and sauté the tortillas until crisp. Fold in half and serve alongside a cup of consommé for dipping.
Comments / 0