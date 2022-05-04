Acting AG Platkin: New Jersey Consumers Will Receive Millions from $141 Million Nationwide Settlement with Intuit over Deceptive TurboTax “Free” Filing Campaign

Intuit, the company behind TurboTax, has agreed to pay out $141 million after it “cheated millions of low-income Americans out of free tax filing services,” in the words of New York Attorney General Letitia James. Most of that money will go to consumers that were tricked into paying for its service. This comes as the result of an agreement it made with the AG (and officials from all 50 states and DC), which will also require the company to change its marketing practices.

