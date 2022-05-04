ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Eminem Leads List of 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
Eminem is now the 20th Detroit artist to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The hip-hop solo artist has received a long list of accolades with 15 Grammys, 17 Billboard Music Awards, two diamond-selling albums, an Oscar and several “best rapper” honors.

The full 2022 class was revealed Wednesday morning. It includes Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benetar, Eurythmics and Carly Simon. All inductees will be honored during a ceremony on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This is the first time since 2013 that the ceremony will be held in Los Angeles.

In order to be eligible for induction, artists’ music needs to have been released at least 25 years ago which is what makes Eminem’s induction so special. This was his first year ever being eligible. His debut album “Infinite” came out in 1996 as an indie release. Three years later, Eminem broke out globally with “The Slim Shady LF” on Interscope Records. A total of 55 artists (including Eminem) have been inducted on their first year. Others who have made it in their first year include Elvis Presley and Jay-Z.

The finalists were chosen from a list of 17 nominees. They were selected by over 1000 artists, historians and other music professionals as well as the public.

The hall of fame also inducted artists under categories other than Performer.

Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis were given the Musical Excellence Award.

Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten received the Early Influence Award.

Allen Grubman and Jimmy Lovine received the Ahmet Ertegun Award which, according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s website is given to “non-performing industry professionals who, through their dedicated belief and support of artists and their music, have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll.”

Comments / 0

Entertainment
