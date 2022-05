Arguably the first real test of the Yankees’ outfield depth this season has been Joey Gallo’s short absence due to a strained groin. The starting left fielder has missed the last three games, but has appeared to avoid needing an IL stint, and could be back in the lineup as early as tonight. The timing was unfortunate for Gallo, who was starting to turn things around after an extremely cold start with the bat, but the Yankees have gone full steam ahead without him — and that’s in large part thanks to Giancarlo Stanton.

