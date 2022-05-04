ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WI

Northwest Wisconsin Woman Sentenced To Prison For Trafficking Methamphetamine

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Samantha K. Fristoe, 30, Owen, Wisconsin was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 5 years in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will...

