Serious question for you: if you had to choose between going to your primary care doctor and your dentist, which one would you pick?. If you said you’d ditch your dentist, then you’re not alone. People tend to be comparative when they think about their health, putting their providers in a sort of hierarchy of importance. But oral health and general health are tightly linked, and seeing your dentist regularly should have the same priority level as seeing your physician.

1 DAY AGO