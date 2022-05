While automotive assembly plants are generally good for local communities in terms of creating new jobs and adding infusions of cash into the economy, there are some downsides to these giant facilities as well. That’s precisely why Rivian has been facing serious opposition from the folks that live near the site of its future plant east of Atlanta, Georgia. The under-construction Ford BlueOval City complex has largely gone smoothly thus far and has the support of many local residents surrounding its Tennessee-based location, but it has also reportedly caused some headaches for the town of Mason, according to the Associated Press.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO