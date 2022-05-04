ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Let’s Talk Greene County (5/4/2022)-Iowa State Patrol Trooper Shelby McCreedy

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State Patrol District 4 Resource Officer Shelby...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 1

KBUR

US Marshals announce 40 arrested in Waterloo area in April

Waterloo, IA- The US Marshals Service has announced 40 people in Black Hawk County have been arrested over the past four weeks in what the agency calls Operation Washout Waterloo. Radio Iowa -reports that, according to a news release from the US Marshals Service, the people who’ve been arrested are...
WATERLOO, IA
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City man guilty of selling meth near Riverside Casino

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 4th, an Iowa City man was found guilty of Delivery of Methamphetamine in the parking lot of Riverside Casino last year. Officials say on March 18th, 2021, 38-year-old Mark Poggenpohl sold 3.7 grams of methamphetamine to a person cooperating with law enforcement for $150. At the trial, the cooperating witness testified that they saw several other bags of meth in Poggenphol’s backpack. A narcotics detective also testified that they saw Poggenpohl enter the casino with that backpack.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

State of Iowa to Pay $8 Million to Man Hit By Snowplow

A man who was struck by an Iowa snowplow three winters ago has reached an $8 million settlement with the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT). Terry Bunting of Silvis, Illinois had pulled off of Highway 67 in LeClaire, in Scott County, in January of 2019. While he was clearing the windshield of his tractor-trailer, he was struck by the blade of an IDOT snowplow. According to the Des Moines Register, the lawsuit filed by Bunting stated that after seeing him along the highway, the driver of the plow attempted to pull back the snowplow's blade. The suit claimed the driver pulled the wrong lever. Instead of the blade pulling back, it remained extended, striking Bunting.
SILVIS, IL
Western Iowa Today

US Marshals: 40 People Arrested In Black Hawk County In Last 4 Weeks

(Waterloo, IA) — The U-S Marshals Service reports that 40 people in Black Hawk County have been arrested over the last four weeks in what is being called Operation Washout, Waterloo. According to a news release, the suspects are sex offenders, violent criminals, and fugitives facing state, federal, and local charges. Twenty-two of the 40 are accused of having connections to organized crime or gangs. The next phase of the operation will involve tracking fugitives who have recently fled the area. The Marshals Service and 10 other law enforcement agencies have been involved in the operation.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Another Mountain Lion Sighting Near Des Moines This Week [PHOTOS]

In February of this year, WHO13 in Des Moines reported a mountain lion sighting in Dallas County, which the DNR confirmed. It's believed that the creature was captured for the second time on a trail camera in central Iowa this week. Though it is speculation, there isn't a population of cougars resident to the state, so it may very well be the same big cat.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

When Can You Legally Turn Left on a Red Light in Iowa?

It's painful to roll up to an intersection where you know you have to turn left, just to miss the green light. Having to turn left and wait for the light to change seems to take forever. I'm not sure what's worse, waiting for the arrow to turn green, or waiting for a train. Both are equally unbearable. Can you tell I'm impatient?
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids woman in possession of semiautomatic weapon arrested outside Iowa City police station

A Cedar Rapids woman found in possession of a semiautomatic weapon was arrested overnight near Iowa City Police headquarters. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Hyundai Sonata travelling with its lights off near the corner of Washington and Van Buren Streets just before 1:30 Sunday morning. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Deyana Wadley of Old Marion Road NE, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and registered a breath alcohol level of .077%. Police say the interior of the car smelled of marijuana. A search of the vehicle turned up a Ruger semiautomatic handgun.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office cited Vincent Paul Tangeman, 58, for violating the open burning ban. A Deputy was dispatched to 220th Street in Council Bluffs where Lewis Township Fire had extinguished an open burn on the property. Tangeman stated that since it had rained all night, he thought the burn ban was lifted, so he started burning some trees and logs.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Urbandale 17-year-old killed in I-35 crash

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale teenager died Tuesday night after his vehicle crashed into the back of a maintenance truck on I-35. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 10:40 p.m. on southbound I-35 near the Mills Civic Parkway exit. A dump truck was on the inside […]
URBANDALE, IA
KCAU 9 News

Big cat caught on cougar cam in Iowa… again

"We've had several reports this winter of a mountain lion in Webster County," said Evelsizer. "As that area and this part of Dallas County are connected by the Des Moines River valley, this would suggest that one animal has been using the corridor for cover and food this winter."
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 42-year-old Michael Shane Webster of Hamburg, Iowa on an active warrant for Contempt of Court. Officers transported Webster to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
RED OAK, IA
KCCI.com

Madison County EMS director placed on leave

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Tadd Davis, the long-time director of the Madison County EMS service, is on paid leave and under investigation. The Madison County attorney confirms that Davis was put on leave last week along with two other EMS employees. Today, the Madison County board of supervisors met...
MADISON COUNTY, IA

