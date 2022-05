The episode of Raw opens with Bloodline entering the ring and Paul Heyman giving all his speech to introduce Roman Reigns, but no one has time to say much that RK-Bro pop up from behind and make two RKOs. to the USOS by sending them out of the ring with the Tribal Chief who is left alone and Drew McIntyre is seen entering confidently pointing at him with his sword before getting on the square and starting to clash with the champion and the brawl also extends to the two tag team before the referees and officials have to intervene to divide them.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO