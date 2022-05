Spices are the workhorses of the pantry, but according to some cooks, certain spices and seasoning blends haven't earned their rightful place in your kitchen. In response to a question on the Reddit forum r/Cooking, many home cooks sounded off about the spices they think are most overrated. Some Redditors called out trendy spices and blends, like everything bagel seasoning. "Though I think it tastes fine I can't imagine using it on anything but a bagel with cream cheese, nor do I want to," one commenter wrote. "I said the same thing! Bought it thinking I'd use it all the time and rarely do," another agreed.

