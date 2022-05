One of the easiest ways to get to know someone is to sit down and have a drink – whether that’s a cup of coffee or a glass of wine.

Hosted by Hillary Sawchuk, “A Drink With” is a weekly series featuring informative, inspiring, and fun conversations over a drink with northern Michigan changemakers and influencers.

In the Season 2 premiere, Hillary sits down with Mathieu Boldron and Ashtynne Hudecz, owners of Change Perspective Yoga.