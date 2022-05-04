ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds gather for San Antonio rally defending abortion rights

By Priscilla Aguirre
Hundreds of locals gathered for the San Antonio rally defending abortion rights in front of the Federal Courthouse on Tuesday, May 3. The emergency protest was held after Politico leaked a draft opinion that showed a majority of Supreme Court justices agreeing to vote to strike down Roe v. Wade .

The draft revealed how it would overturn the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide. It's unclear if the draft represents the court's final word on the matter. Politico reported justices can and sometimes do change their votes as draft opinions circulate.

But, if voted through, the draft stated it would return the issue of abortion to the states and the people's elected representatives.

When the news broke, many voiced their disapproval of the draft. Demonstrators rallied outside the U.S. Supreme Court over Monday night after the draft was leaked. Most were pro-abortion rights protesters, according to AXIOS . A small group of anti-abortion demonstrators was also present.

The rally in San Antonio was part of a nationwide effort to stand for pro-abortion rights. Women's March asked folks to protest outside their respective federal courthouse buildings across the U.S. on Tuesday. Around 250 people showed up to chant and share their testimonies at the rally.

"The Supreme Court is acting in defiance of the American people," Tahira Mammen, chair of Women’s March of Central Texas said at the San Antonio rally. "Eighty percent of Americans support abortion. We are not the minority, we are in the majority."

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales showed up at the San Antonio rally in support of the demonstrators. He spoke to the media saying, "I'm here because I stand with this group. I'm here because I believe in a woman's right to choose. I'm here because I don't believe the government has any business interfering with a woman's decision regarding her own health."

In Texas, abortion rights are already limited. Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into a law a measure that would prohibit abortions as early as six weeks – before some people know they are pregnant – and open the door for almost any private citizen to sue abortion providers and others. The law went into effect in September.

However, in Bexar County, Gonzales says no one will be prosecuted as long as he's District Attorney.

"I'm here to tell the entire community of Bexar County that they don't need to be worried about whether or not anybody's going to prosecute them for making a decision about their own body," Gonzales said.

Comments / 10

Bernice Banda
2d ago

why are we going backwards and not defending women's rights....this country is headed for dangerous territory for ALL WOMEN. God help us

Reply(5)
4
